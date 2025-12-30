Yuletide: Edo Civil Servants Receive 13th Month Salary

The Governor of Edo State, Sen. Monday Okpebholo on Tuesday announced the payment of 13th month salary to all civil servants in the state as the Christmas and New Year celebration rap up.

Following the announcement, civil servants across different ministries, including Information and Strategy, Lands and Housing, Environment and Sustainability, and Education in Iyaro, confirmed receiving the payment.

Speaking on the development, the civil servants described the gesture as timely and morale-boosting.

The Director of Orientation, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mrs. Rose Imonikhe, said the alert came as a pleasant surprise to staff.

She said, “I woke up this morning, it was the alert that woke me up, the 13th-month salary.

“I’m grateful to the governor for what he has done. You can see me smiling, and that is how other officers in the Edo State civil service are smiling.

“This Christmas period, most people must have spent their December salaries. So this will help them enter the new year with something in their pockets.

“Those with children’s school fees to pay can do so without stress, and others who are renewing rents will also benefit.This 13th-month salary will go very far.

“The governor has played his part; it is left for civil servants to do theirs by being more committed. He is in a haste to deliver the dividends of democracy, and the civil service is the channel through which this can be achieved,”

Correspondingly, Mrs Bridget Igbinovia and Onyinyechi Florence described the payment as a clear demonstration of concern for workers’ welfare.

Director of Administration, Mrs. Egbe Jocy, also said the payment would strengthen morale and productivity across the service.