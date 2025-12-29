Yuletide: Ebonyi Youths Benefit From Renewed Hope Agenda Drive

The Renewed Hope Agenda, Southeast Office, has distributed food items to youths and women in Ebonyi in the spirit of the festive season.

The Southeast Coordinator of the office, Mr Belusochukwu Enwere, disclosed this during the distribution yesterday. Enwere said the items, including rice among others, would be shared across the 13 Local Government Areas of the state.

He said the event was a practical demonstration of compassion, solidarity, and commitment to improving the people’s welfare especially during this festive season.

He said: “Christmas is a season of love, sacrifice, and sharing, reminding us of the importance of caring for one another, particularly the vulnerable.

“This distribution embodies the true spirit of Christmas which is extending a helping hand and putting smiles on the faces of our people. “The Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu is anchored on inclusiveness, people-centered governance and restoring hope to Nigerians.”