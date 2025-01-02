Yuletide: DSS’ Covert Operations Ensured Peaceful Celebrations In S/East, Others – Sources

Share

…as operatives kill Niger bandits, ESN members

There are strong indications that covert operations conducted by the Department of State Services (DSS), coupled with prompt sharing of intelligence with the military and other security agencies, led to peaceful yuletide across the country.

Senior government sources, who spoke in confidence with New Telegraph on Thursday, said the secret service has enhanced its intelligence gathering capabilities since the assumption of office of the new Director General (DG DSS), Mr Adeola Ajayi.

It was further gathered that scores of bandits were killed in Niger State barely 48 hours before Christmas, even as dozens of Eastern Security Network (ESN) members were also taken out before and during the celebration.

According to the source: “The government is happy with the improved synergy that currently exists between the DSS and sister security agencies, and that is attributable to the commitment and patriotic zeal of Mr AO Ajayi, the new DGSS.

“For your information, the DSS had, before Christmas, identified several dangerous camps in parts of the South East general area operated by the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/ESN.

“In a joint operation with DSS personnel, troops were able to undertake clearance operation across IPOB/ESN strongholds at Orsu, Oru East, Oru West and Orlu LGA in Imo State.

“Several AK47 rifles, improvised explosive devices-making materials, as well as shrines were destroyed in the course of the successful kinetic action.

“Also in the Coal City (Enugu), the lead domestic intelligence agency led the Imilike Agu forest clearance operation in operation in Udenu LGA.

“During the referenced operation, dozens of IPOB/ESN commanders were killed, while several weapons of different calibres were destroyed,

“I can confirm to you that similar operations were carried out in Ebonyi, Anambra, and Abia states respectively, in a bid to deny the non-state actors freedom of action before, during and after the celebrations nationwide.

Another establishment source, who spoke in a similar vein, noted thus: “Bandits, who had gathered at Uregi Village in Rafi LGA, gathered for a meeting, were dealt devastating blows by DSS operatives, who had kept them under surveillance.

“The offensive was the second major outing by the DSS against bandits terrorising residents of the state in less than a week, having earlier neutralised 3 bandits in Dogon Dawa, Mairiga LGA of the state.

“Some 3 weeks ago, specifically in the Janyau Fulani Area of Gusau, Gusau-Kaura Namoda Road, in Zamfara State, as well as in Dalori quarters, Maiduguri, Borno State, DSS operatives apprehended notorious bandits terrorising parts of the Northeast and Northwest”.

Share

Please follow and like us: