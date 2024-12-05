Yuletide: Don’t Drink And Drive, Lagos NURTW Chairman, Tafa Sego, Warns Motorists

Share

As Christmas, the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ approaches as well as the New Year celebration, a warning has been handed down to drivers in Lagos State not to drink while driving so as to be alive to witness the celebrations.

The warning was handed down yesterday in Lagos by the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos State Council, Alhaji Mustapha Adekunle Adio, popularly known as Tafa Sego, who stressed that it is against the driving ethos for one to drink while driving.

Sego posited that the warning is not only for members of the NURTW, but rather to everyone, who will drive during the period.

Alhaji Sego stated further that the union, under his watch, will stand against dangerous driving in the state as existence of all is paramount to him.

The NURTW boss also appealed to all to embrace safe and secure driving culture, while on the wheels, adding that only those who drive and return home to their loved ones are the real drivers worthy of commendation.

In his words; “As we prepare for the Christmas, which is the birth of Jesus Christ and the New Year celebration, I wish to appeal to drivers across the state to be safety conscious. In this regard, we stand against drinking while driving or drinking before driving.

It’s a dangerous trend and such stands condemnable in this state during this period and at all times as safety of all is crucial to us.

“As we enter the Yuletide, when we shall be commuting from one point to the other, let’s drive carefully and responsibly. Let’s avoid dangerous driving and also refrain from alcoholic consumption while driving.

“Only a driver who returns home is worthy of commendation. It’s not about the commercial bus drivers alone, but whoever drives in the state should uphold safety culture by avoiding alcoholic drink while driving and reckless driving should be avoided at all times and the well- being of the general public should be our concern.

