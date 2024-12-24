Share

The Chief of Defence Staff, (CDS) General Christopher Musa has warned those he described as inciting elements and enemies of the state against carrying out any form of attack during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Gen. Musa issued this warning in a press statement by the Director of Defence Information, Brig. Gen. Tukur Gusau urged all security agencies to remain vigilant against potential threats.

Just as he urged military personnel to remain vigilant, Musa called on such individuals to reconsider any plans that could disrupt the peace, adding that troops remain committed to protecting the lives and property of Nigerians.

READ ALSO

Musa also noted that while the nation had faced security concerns, God’s mercy had kept many alive to witness another Christmas.

The CDS extended warm Christmas greetings to members of the Armed Forces, security agencies, and Nigerians at large, acknowledging the significance of the birth of Jesus Christ as a symbol of hope and goodwill

He said, “The Defence Chief charged members of the AFN and all security agencies to remain vigilant and committed to protecting lives and properties of all Nigerians while warning subversive elements and enemies of the state to have a rethink on any intended negative actions during the festive period.

“He wishes members of the AFN, security agencies, and Nigerians the best.”

Share

Please follow and like us: