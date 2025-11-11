Yuletide: C’River, UNFPA Launch Free Condom Distribution Sites

As the Christmas and Carnival Calabar festivities approach, the Cross River State Government, in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), has launched condom dispensers across Calabar to promote safe sex and curb the spread of HIV/AIDS and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Under the first phase of the initiative, 18 condom dispenser sites have been identified across the metropolis, with 10 already operational. The active locations include the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Palladium, UNFPA Office, SACA Office, Marina Resort, Airport Field, Millennium Park, Atekong Junction, and General Hospital, Mary Slessor Avenue.

Speaking at the inauguration of one dispenser at the Cross River State Agency for the Control of AIDS (SACA) office on Ndidem Usang Iso Road, Calabar, on Tuesday, the agency’s Director General, Dr. Charles Iwara, said the initiative is part of the state’s strategic plan to achieve zero new HIV infections by 2030.

“This effort is part of a broader campaign to promote safe sex practices and raise awareness about HIV prevention within Calabar and beyond. We also plan to extend the dispensers to areas from Bakassi to Akamkpa and across the state,” Iwara said.

He added that alongside the free condom distribution, the agency offers sexual health education, testing, and counseling services at its office and designated public hospitals.

“With the Christmas Village set to open on December 1, we recognize that young people may engage in risky sexual behavior. Establishing these dispensers now ensures that everyone has access to free condoms and the right information before the festive season,” he explained.

Dr. Iwara commended UNFPA for supporting the state’s public health goals through the donation of condoms, emphasizing that the initiative aligns with global efforts to prevent HIV transmission.

He noted that the dispensers operate 24 hours daily and are accessible to individuals aged 18 and above, while also urging young people to embrace abstinence until marriage.