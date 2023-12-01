Yuletide: C’River CP Assures Of Tight Security In December

The Cross River State Police Command has mapped out security measures to ensure a hitch-free Charismas and New Year celebration in the state.

To this end, the Commissioner of Police, Cross River State Command, CP Gyogon Augustine Grimah has charged area commanders, divisional Police officers and Tactical Commanders to step up policing holistically across the length and breadth of the state.

A press release by the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Irene Ugbo, explained that the command has carried out massive deployment of personnel and tools to critical infrastructures and recreational centres while directing aggressive vehicular/foot patrols before, during and after the festive season.

According to the release, the CP has warned all potential dealers and users of fireworks (bangers) to desist from illegitimate business ventures.

“He also cautioned parent/guardians to prevail on their children or wards not to patronize dealers of all kinds of fireworks in view of the current security situation nationwide,” the release noted.

Similarly, the command warned Residents to watch out for criminal elements “that take delight in robbing unsuspecting members of the public, maim, harass with motorcycles within the metropolis and its environs.”

“Furthermore, the command is resolute and will not renege in dealing decisively with hoodlums, political thugs, all forms of illegal or unapproved procession with a view to breaching the peace we enjoy across the state by invoking the extant laws of the state and federal laws accordingly.