Yuletide: Consumers Salute Tinubu, Dangote For Affordable Fuel Prices

As Nigerians prepare for the festive season, the Forum of Consumers for National Growth (FCNG) has commended President Bola Tinubu and the Dangote Group for their roles in driving down petrol prices across the country, describing the developments as clear evidence that economic reforms are yielding tangible benefits at grassroots levels.

In a statement signed by Dr Adekunle Olorunfemi, National Coordinator, and Rev. Moses Alkali, Public Relations Officer, the forum highlighted the recent reduction in petrol gantry prices by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery as a game-changer for consumers amid rising holiday travel demands.

“The bold economic transformation initiated by President Tinubu is taking deep roots,” the statement read.

“By fostering an enabling environment for local refining and competition, his administration has empowered private sector giants like Dangote to deliver affordable fuel, easing the burden on millions of households and businesses during this Yuletide.”

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery had announced a significant cut in its gantry price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), lowering it by N129 per litre to ₦699 effective December 12, 2025.

This marks the refinery’s 20th price adjustment in 2025, reflecting sustained efforts to keep domestic fuel competitive despite global volatility and smuggling pressures.

To support wider market access, the refinery introduced a 10-day credit facility for marketers and reduced the minimum order quantity for certain buyers, enabling smaller distributors to participate.

The forum praised the refinery’s production milestones, including a daily output of 70 million litres of refined products—comprising 45 million litres of petrol and 25 million litres of diesel—surpassing Nigeria’s estimated domestic consumption.

This surge in local supply has reduced reliance on costly imports and bolstered energy security.

According to the group, the refinery’s diversification of crude sources, including the recent arrival of its second shipment from Ghana’s Sankofa grade, further underscores its strategic shift toward regional and domestic sourcing, reducing dependence on European imports.

The statement added: “President Tinubu’s reforms, including the removal of subsidies and promotion of local refining, have created the conditions for such innovations.

“Consumers are now experiencing direct dividends through lower transport costs, stabilised prices, and increased availability during the festive period.

“This is not just about fuel—it’s about hope and progress. The Dangote Group’s commitment to reasonable pricing, combined with government support, is transforming lives and proving that Nigeria’s economic vision under President Tinubu is delivering inclusive growth.”

The forum urged Nigerians to embrace these positive changes while calling for continued collaboration between the government and private sector to sustain affordability and drive further industrialisation.