Yuletide: Consumers Commend Firm for Its Product

Consumers nationwide have applauded natnudO, a frontline meat processing arm of Amo Farm, for making Noiler bird, which is similar in taste to the native chicken available in its outlets during the Christmas celebration. The Noiler bird, a source of animal protein and nutrients essential for growth, is a low-budget rearing and dual-purpose breed of chicken developed by Amo Farm Sieberer Hatchery Limited, which is fast becoming consumers’ preferred choice for celebration, especially during yuletide.

This is more so against the backdrop of the economies of scale embedded in the rearing of the Noiler bird which thrives on backyard scavenging and low-cost feeding and maintenance. Noiler’s popularity and preference stem from the over 1.3 million smallholder rural farmers initiative and its characteristic as a dual-purpose bird (for meat and eggs) that is similar in appearance and taste to the native chicken.

As a product of several years of research and development, the Broiler chicken is more resistant to field diseases and produces four times more eggs and three times more meat than native chicken, which makes it a wise choice for poultry farmers. Olawale Ahmed, an Oyo State- based agriculturalist, and a consumer of the chicken brand, disclosed that the Noiler bird stands out as it is more nutritious with a unique taste and satisfactory appeal.

Another from Ondo State, Baba- tunde Adebola, said it surpassed other breeds with its size, coupled with its healthy condition that makes it more delicious. Other consumers of poultry farming affirmed that it helps boost the human immune system with its nutrients that are essential for bodybuilding, while also applauding Amo Farm’s innovation in chicken production.

This comes on the heels of the various empowerment projects championed through the Noiler brand within the wider agriculture space by some organisations, as well as the commendation by the Oyo State Government of the company’s agricultural advancement in the state. The company, which is headed by the Group Managing Director, Dr. Ayoola Oduntan, produces over a million chicks a week and plans to increase the figure by over 30 percent on a year-on-year basis.

In another development, state governments are adopting the Noiler bird, an agro-innovation of Amo Farms Sieberer Hatchery Limited, in their empowerment scheme for rural women in poultry farming for improved livelihood and for protein intake to curb stunting in children, malnutrition and healthiness. This is important for children because it contributes to the growth of many parts of their bodies, such as their immune system, brain, bones, and muscles as well as vitamins.

The initiative which would see rural women in the country increasing their income base and standard of living, is also geared towards boosting food security in the country, through the availability of the Noiler chicken, which is a veritable source of nutritional protein required for human growth. Edo, Bauchi, Lagos states have already adopted the Noiler bird initiative while others have similarly expressed interest in its empowerment initiative.

