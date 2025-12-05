Ahead of this year’s Yuletide celebration, the management of Continental Hotel Group – Lagos and Abuja, have unfolded a wide selection of enticing and colourful offerings for the delight of their patrons and guests for the festive season (Detty December).

These offerings range from discounted accommodation, leisure activities, culinary offerings to wellness and entertainment. In what the Cluster Director of Marketing, Continental Hotel Group, Richards Mutanda, described as ‘‘unwrap festive magic at the Lagos and Abuja Continental Hotels:

Christmas and New Year 2025/2026,’’ he beckoned guests to; ‘‘Celebrate the season in unparalleled luxury at The Lagos Continental and Abuja Continental, with exclusive accommodation packages, gourmet dining experiences, and joyful activities for the entire family.’’

Abuja Continental Hotel

For early birds Christmas offer for accommodation, stay is valid between December 19, 2025 and January 12, 2026, at discounted rate, with breakfast for two adults and two children under 12 years old.

While for culinary offerings, some of the days to visit for curated fine dining include; Sunday Brunch on December 21, at Obudu Grill; Christmas Eve lunch at Obudu Grill; Christmas Day Brunch at both Obudu Grill and LKCC; Boxing Day lunch and dinner at Obudu Grill.

New Year Eve’s offering include pool- side dinner spiced with chef’s special and champagne toast; Celebrate the New Year with special Brunch at LKCC and dinner at Obudu Grill. Family offers include complimentary welcome and gifts for children; discounted accommodation, with breakfast for two adults and children under five at Obudu Grill; Sip and paint and creative workshop; exclusive access to Children’s Fun Village; and Christmas treats the Ginger Bread House.

Lagos Continental Hotel

For Lagos Continental Hotel, sizzling packages await guests, with special rates for Christmas and New Year stays.

The excitements begin on December 4, 2025, with Christmas Mystery Tree Lighting ceremony at the hotel lobby, which would be transformed into a lively Christmas party scene that you have never witnessed before. Other special days for your delight include;

December 21, 2025 – Santa Brunch offering at Ekaabo; Christmas Day Brunch at Ekaabo; New Year Eve’s Crossover at Sugar 52, which promises to be a night of mixed entertainment and laughter, with a lot of gourmets and drinks to sample. Start the New Year with a special Brunch at Ekaabo. The specially curated treats continue round the clock at other sections of the hotel, with the Ginger Tree House making a return this year with amazing festive treats.