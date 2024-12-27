Yuletide: CAN Lauds Shendam LG Chair For distributing Over 1000 Bags Of Rice

Share

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Friday commended the Executive Chairman of Shendam Local Government Council, Hon. Kemi Nicholas Nshe for his unprecedented Christmas gift to Christian families, traditional rulers, Youths and Women’s Organisations

At the flag-off ceremony held at the Shendam VIP lounge, Hon. Nshe distributed over 1000 bags of rice, a gesture that was hailed as the first of its kind by the CAN chairman of Shendam Local Government Rev. Francis Sani

Speaking on behalf of the Christian community, Rev. Francis Sani expressed gratitude for the chairman’s efforts in fostering inclusivity and making a tangible impact in less than three months of assuming office.

Rev. Sani noted that the Council chairman has demonstrated that he holds the well-being of the people close to his heart, saying he has taken it upon himself to ensure there is peace and love in the community, which they are all witnessing today.

“Things have truly changed positively in Shendam Local Government. On behalf of the Christian Association of Nigeria (Shendam Chapter, we wish to extend our appreciation for the generous Christmas gift that brought smiles to our faces. We are proud of you as our leader. May Almighty God bless you and grant you success”.

“I also want to thank God for the staff of the local government who are working together with him in peace and unity. To crown it all, we acknowledge and appreciate the dividends of democracy we have enjoyed through the Chairman’s Leadership.

The CAN Chairman applauded the Council boss’ commitment to inclusive governance.

He described the donation as a testament to the administration’s fairness and urged Christians to pray for its success.

Earlier the Council Chairman Hon. Kemi Nshe while distributing the bags of Rice to the Beneficiaries in Shendam on Friday said the gesture is part of his leadership effort to provide relief and foster peace during the festive season.

He said his administration embarked on a massive Christmas gift distribution to citizens of the local government, particularly to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and other bodies in the area to reduce the hardship being faced by the citizens.

According to Hon Nshe, this gesture is not new, as it has been a tradition since his time in government between 2007 and 2015. “This is my fifth time as chairman, and every time I come into office, this is what I do,” he stated.

“The focus of this gesture is to provide some relief to the citizens, especially during the economic hardship. “People should have something to celebrate during the Yuletide and New Year. It’s meant to bring some relief and foster peace because when people have food, they feel more at ease,” Hon Nshe explained.

Regarding the security situation in the town, Hon Nshe reported that the town is calm, and people are willing to come home for Christmas. “In fact, there’s no accommodation left in Shandam because so many people are coming back. Some even have to stay in Langtang and travel here,” he said.

Hon Nshe emphasized the importance of collaborative effort in ensuring peace and security. “Security involves federal institutions like the police, military, and civil defence, and we’ve worked closely with them. You cannot achieve peace in isolation; you must collaborate and engage others, and that’s what we’ve been doing,” he stated.

To avoid stampedes during the distribution process, Hon Nshe revealed that they have planned it in a very organized way. “We didn’t just call everyone to come and collect; we involved representatives. For instance, CAN is distributing to its members. The military, civil defence, youth organizations, and workers have their representatives to handle the distribution,” he explained.

The total quantity of items being distributed is about 1000 bags with arrangements made for citizens in Jos to receive their share. “This is part of our effort to ensure no one is left out,” Hon Nshe concluded.

The Representative of His Royal Majesty the Long Goemai of Shendam who is the Ciroman His Highness Alfred Shaldas described the gesture of the Chairman as timely, saying he has always been known for Good work as such he was reelected

He added that “It is out of this goodwill that you have been elected as the CEO of the people.

“No doubt, this kind gesture you are showing during this period of unity and festivity, by donating palliatives to the people of Shandam Local Government and harmonizing the community and security agencies, is a significant task. You are truly holding the bull by the horns.

Indeed, the traditional council is firmly behind you and will continue to support you as you support the people of Shandam Local Government.

