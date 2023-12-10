Yuletide: Business Magnate, Adeleke Charges Students To Be Security Conscious

Business magnate, Dr Deji Adeleke on Sunday charged Nigerian students to be security conscious during the yuletide period.

Adeleke, who is the Pro-Chancellor, Adeleke University, gave the charge during the 13th Christmas Carol of the institution.

Addressing the event attended by students of the university and top government and private sector functionaries, the top business icon commended the university management for the good work they are doing.

According to him, students should be security conscious as they proceed on holiday, cautioning against losing guards while on holiday.

He urged continuous praise to God for his divine protection and guidance, praying that by God’s grace, the Lord’s protection will continue and suffice on all until another carol event in December 2024.

Earlier, the Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Luke Onuoha welcomed dignitaries to the occasion, describing it as a continuation of the university objectives in building spiritual environments for students.

According to him, the annual celebration is a constant reminder that God exists and students should follow His divine way, the foundation upon which the institution was built. He restated the commitment of the university authority to continue to build on this foundation as a faith-based university.

The event which witnessed several performances and sermons was attended by the Deputy Governor of Osun State, Prince Kola Adewusi who represented the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke who is on a working vacation.

Other top dignitaries in attendance include Chief (Mrs) Dupe Adeleke; wife of the state Governor, Chief (Mrs) Titilayo Adeleke; Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun; Secretary to the State Government, Hon Teslim Igbalaye; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon Kazeem Akinleye; Head of Service, Elder Ayanleye Aina; members of the State Executive Council; local government chairmen and other top government functionaries.