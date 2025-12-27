The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Lagos State Command, has hosted award-winning Nigerian musician Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, alongside social media critic, Otse Vincent, also known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), during a courtesy visit to the Maximum Security Custodial Centre in Kirikiri, Apapa.

The visit, which took place as part of the Yuletide season activities, was aimed at gaining firsthand insight into the lawful procedures guiding the release of inmates, particularly those eligible for freedom through fine payments and other court-approved processes.

It also served as an opportunity for the visitors to interact with inmates and extend goodwill during the festive period.

The duo were received by the Officer-in-Charge of the facility, Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC) Sanni Richard, who briefed them on the operational framework of the custodial centre.

He explained the legal requirements surrounding inmate release, stressing that all decisions are strictly guided by court orders and established correctional regulations.

Speaking on the visit, the Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Command, Osho Onimisi Joseph, reiterated the service’s commitment to transparency, professionalism and respect for the rule of law.

He emphasised that no inmate can be released without proper legal backing, regardless of public influence or external intervention.

Joseph also noted that the visit helped to dispel misconceptions about the correctional system, while reinforcing the importance of public awareness and support in ongoing prison reform efforts.

He added that the Nigerian Correctional Service remains committed to humane custody, rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates into society.

The visit was described as cordial and impactful, reflecting growing collaboration between public figures and correctional authorities in promoting justice, accountability and social responsibility.