Yuletide: Bizman Distributes Rice, Wrappers, Cash To Widows In Enugu LGA

A Philanthropist and businessman, Chinedu Okoro, popularly known as ‘Larry Popo’, has distributed over 200 bags of rice to widows and underprivileged individuals across Adada Development Centre of Uzo Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Larry Popo, who is also a former banker, equally gave out wrappers and cash gifts to the beneficiaries, as his contribution n helping to alleviate the plight of the vulnerable members of the society.

The event which took place at Larry Popo’s Country home at Uvuru, was aimed at ensuring families could partake in the joy of Christmas and the New Year celebrations.

Speaking during the distribution, personally supervised by him, Larry Popo, explained that the initiative was borne out of his unwavering desire to bring relief to families grappling with the effects of the country’s harsh economic realities.

“People are struggling daily to make ends meet and many families can barely afford three square meals these days. “There is no doubt that the current economic situation in the country is biting very hard.

So I deliberately chose the widows whom I describe as ‘super women’ for this give-away, because of their ‘never say die spirits’ in the current economic reality.

“I have also added the underprivileged so as to enable them join the rest of Ndi Enugu in sharing the joy of the season,” he said.

