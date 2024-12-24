Yuletide: Bills Academy’s ‘Feed Lagos’ Initiative Spreads Joy, Hope

Share

As the festive season unfolds, Dr. Bills Academy, Nigeria’s leading forex institute, is making waves in the community through its impactful ‘Feed Lagos’ initiative.

This year, over 100 dedicated volunteers came together to distribute food and drinks to residents in various metropolitan areas, including Lekki, Ajah, Obalende, Yaba, and Oshodi.

The outreach aimed not only to provide nourishment but also to spread joy among the less privileged, embodying the spirit of giving during this special time.

The event was meticulously organised, featuring a range of professionals, social workers, and even medical personnel to ensure a seamless experience. With support from the Nigerian Army and Police Force, the outreach maintained a peaceful atmosphere, further exemplifying community collaboration.

The CEO of Dr Bills Academy, Dr Adelabu Fisayo, expressed his gratitude to God, the volunteers and the social workers who contributed to the initiative’s success.

“Feed Lagos is not just about providing food; it’s about promoting love and putting smiles on faces in the most modest way possible,” he stated.

He emphasised that this initiative is part of the academy’s broader humanitarian efforts to engage with the public meaningfully.

Throughout the year, Dr Bills Academy has demonstrated a philanthropic spirit, with the CEO regularly giving gifts and cash to various Nigerians via social media. These giveaways often involve engaging participants with forex-related questions and flag trivia, helping them connect with international trade concepts.

A member of the Dr. Bills team noted, “These activities are designed to educate our students and followers about global currencies, and world flags, building their confidence in forex trading as a viable path to financial independence.”

With the success of ‘Feed Lagos,’ Dr Bills Academy aims to expand its outreach efforts to other states in Nigeria in the coming year. The academy remains committed to uplifting communities and fostering a culture of giving, ensuring that more Nigerians can benefit from their initiatives.”

