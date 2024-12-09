Yuletide: Beware Of Fraudulent Giveaways, Moniepoint MD Warns

Share

The Managing Director, Moniepoint Microfinance Bank, Mr Babatunde Olofin, yesterday warned Nigerians against falling victims to fraudsters who request account numbers for end-of-year rewards.

Olofin gave the advice in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, while advising citizens not to share their account details online.

According to him, fraudsters have developed a technique where they send all manners of attractive offers for free gifts and cash, by asking the public to share account details to receive the rewards.

He also explained several other tactics including requests for people to pay certain amounts, while they lose the funds without the promised rewards and sometimes their identities stolen.

He added that some fraud victims end up innocently in jail because their accounts were used for money laundering and other advanced cybercrimes. Olofin stressed the need for continued public enlightenment to educate Nigerians on cyber security.

