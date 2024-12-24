Yuletide: Aregbesola Urges Nigerians To Keep Faith With Democracy

Share

…Says Omoluabi Progressives Committed To Upholding True Democratic Tenets

The Patron of the Omoluabi Progressives and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has called on Nigerians to keep faith with the country’s democratic process and advancement.

Speaking to newsmen after the apex meeting of the Caucus, Ogbeni Aregbesola affirmed that it is only in a democracy, notwithstanding its shortcomings, that human rights and development are guaranteed.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Publicity Secretary of Omoluabi Progressives, Abosede Busayo Oluwaseun, and made available to journalists in Osogbo, Osun

He stated that the Omoluabi Progressives remain committed to exemplary contributions to democratic growth in Osun and Nigeria as can be seen from its many innovative steps and processes: registration for popular participation; grassroots to apex leadership with disciplined processes; and a final decision on the destiny of the movement that will emanate from the majority at the Wards rather than the tradition of lording down fundamental party decisions on the masses.

The immediate past Minister of Interior noted that democracy is embraced as the most acceptable form of government worldwide because it clearly best guarantees popular participation, freedom of speech, separations of powers, equal citizenship and rule of law, and the triumph of the will of the majority.

“All that is needed is for the majority to take active participation and engagement seriously for the betterment and perfection of democracy.

The former two-term governor of Osun used the occasion to congratulate Christians and Nigerians generally in Osun, Nigeria and beyond: wishing all a peaceful and joyous season while praying for a better Nigeria, and a prosperous 2025 for all Nigerians.

Share

Please follow and like us: