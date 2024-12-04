Yuletide: Amotekun Deploys 1,200 Personnel, Parades 22

Share

The Ondo State Security Network, codenamed, Amotekun, has deployed 1,200 personnel to strategic positions in local government areas of the state to prevent a breakdown of law and order during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The Commander of the Security Network, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said there would also be joint patrol with other security agencies during the Yuletide celebrations just as it works to engage in border patrol with its counterpart in Osun and Edo states.

Speaking while parading 22 suspected criminals yesterday, Adeleye said the deployment was to reduce incidents of crime to the barest minimum before, during and after the celebrations.

The joint border patrol, he said, was to ensure that criminal elements were not allowed to move freely in the state and neighboring states of Osun and Edo.

Adeleye said the 22 suspected criminals were arrested within the 18 local government areas of the state for various offenses, including armed robbery, kidnapping, stealing and vandalisation of electrical installations.

According to him, “In light of the celebration, the Ondo State Amotekun Corps has put in place adequate security measures by deploying 1,200 personnel to ensure the security of lives and property and to ensure a peaceful and hitch-free celebration before, during and after the festive period.

“Amotekun, in collaboration with all mother security agencies in Ondo State, has mapped out a strategy to ensure that the influx of visitors does not increase crime rates in Ondo State. We will continue to work around the clock to ensure the safety of lives and property during this yuletide period.

“What you will observe in a couple of days from now is the presence of Amotekun men at strategic locations and black spots everywhere within the 18 local governments and this will no doubt curtail the excesses of these criminals.”

