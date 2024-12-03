Yuletide: Amotekun Deploys 1200 Personnel, Parades 22 In Ondo

Share

The Ondo State Security Network, codename Amotekun, has deployed 1,200 personnel to strategic positions in the Local Government areas of the state to prevent a breakdown of law and order during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The Commander of the Security Network, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said there would also be joint patrol with other security agencies during the Yuletide celebrations just as it works to engage in border patrol with its counterpart in Osun and Edo States.

Speaking while parading 22 suspected criminals on Tuesday, Adeleye said the deployment was to reduce incidents of crimes to the barest minimum before, during, and after the celebrations.

The joint border patrol, he said, was to ensure that criminal elements were not allowed to move freely in the state and neighbouring states of Osun and Edo.

Adeleye said the 22 suspected criminals were arrested within the 18 local government areas of the state for various offences, including armed robbery, kidnapping, stealing, and vandalization of electrical installations.

According to him, “In light of the celebration, the Ondo State Amotekun Corps has put in place adequate security measures by deploying 1,200 personnel to ensure the security of lives and property and to ensure a peaceful and hitch-free celebration before, during, and after the festive period.

“Amotekun, in collaboration with all mother security agencies in Ondo State, has mapped out a strategy to ensure that the influx of visitors does not increase crime rates in Ondo State. We will continue to work around the clock to ensure the safety of lives and property during this yuletide period.

“What you will observe in a couple of days from now is the presence of Amotekun men at strategic locations and black spots everywhere within the 18 local governments and this will no doubt curtail the excesses of these criminals.”

On the breakdown of the suspects that were arrested across the local government areas of the state, Adeleye said 19 were arrested for the breakdown of law and order.

His words “We have three suspects arrested for kidnapping, two arrested for suspected robbery. We have one suspect for burglary and stealing of household items and two suspects for burglary and stealing of electronics. Conspiracy, burglar,y and stealing, we have three. Breaking of houses, we have four.

“Stealing of copper wire, motorcycle, sewing machine, and cables, we have five suspects. We equally have a syndicate that vandalizes electrical installations and transformers and another group that engages in stealing gasoline pumps, car tyres, and the removal of batteries. This forms the 22 suspects that we have prepared for continued serious interrogation before prosecution.

“I want to say that despite the pressure of the yuletide period, Ondo State remains very, very safe.

Recall that a couple of weeks ago, we commenced our 24-hour, seven-day yuletide patrol across the 18 local governments of the state, and men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency are all over these places enforcing and ensuring that you can have your two eyes closed while you’re sleeping.

“However, we have two kidnap suspects and this is supposed to be a lesson for our people at home. The kidnap took place in a rubber estate in Edo State and tracking brought them to the southern senatorial district of Ondo State.

“After diligent investigation and tracking, men of the Ondo State security network agency were able to apprehend the primary suspect and the soft targets here with us today.

“But before then, some other suspects had been arrested by men of the state security services of Edo State. Rather than waste time on their prosecution in Ondo State and in the spirit of collaboration, we would release these two suspects to the office of the Director of State Security Services of Edo State for them to conclude and complete the trial of those who were apprehended.

“But I want to state that one of the soft targets unknowingly harboured a kidnapped victim for more than a week, and our investigation showed that he might not have been briefed that the man kept in his custody was kidnapped.

“Please, this period, be weary of visitors you allow into your privacy. Again, make sure you have relevant papers that cover the sale of second-hand products you purchase.”

