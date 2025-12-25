Yuletide: Aiyedatiwa Felicitates Christians, Preaches Love, Unity

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has extended heartfelt seasonal greetings to the people of the state, both at home and in the diaspora, as Christians celebrate Christmas.

In his goodwill message, the governor described the festive season as an opportunity to appreciate the resilience, unity, and sustained support of the people toward the growth and development of Ondo State.

Aiyedatiwa congratulated Christians on witnessing another Christmas celebration and prayed that the season would usher in peace, joy, and renewed hope in every household across the state.

He expressed optimism that the coming year would bring greater progress, prosperity, and notable achievements for Ondo State.

The governor also urged residents to uphold the values of love, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence that define the Christmas season, noting that collective responsibility and mutual understanding are critical to the stability and development of the state.

He concluded by wishing the people compliments of the season and prayed for God’s continued blessings on Ondo State.