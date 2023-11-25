Yuletide: A’Ibom Citizens Assured Of Exciting Moments As Eno’s Aides Tour Christmas Village

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Sir. Charles Udoh has described the 20,000-capacity Outdoor Events Centre under construction within the Christmas Village as the biggest outdoor events centre in the State, aside from the Nest of Champions which is a sporting facility with 30,000 sitting capacity.

The Commissioner made the disclosure on Saturday while conducting some media aides of the Governor around the Christmas Park which is currently receiving finishing touches ahead of the 32-day fun-filled Christmas event (beginning from 1st of December 2023 to 1st January 2024) and the carols festival (slated for December, 15) which which will hold at the Christmas Village.

He hinted that everything has been put in place to give fun seekers a good treat at the park during the yuletide.

The Commissioner explained that the decision by the State government to showcase indigenous artists at the park was in line with Governor Umo Eno’s vision of encouraging and supporting talents from within and also contributing to the growth of entrepreneurship amongst Akwa Ibom people.

Among facilities installed at the park include, a VIP lounge, play terrace, kiosks, toilet facilities, lighting system, and a Village square setting which would play host to traditional games including, traditional wrestling, nsa isoñg, Mbre Ofiong, and a host of others.

To prevent network congestion in the village, telecommunication giant, MTN has installed their facilities in the village to ensure smooth network coverage for its subscribers.

In the area of security, the Culture and Tourism Commissioner assured of water-tight security at the park. He hinted that his counterpart in the Ministry of Internal Security, Gen. Koko Essien (rtd) is in charge of the security architecture within and around the park.

He further disclosed that a joint security operation involving the military, DSS, Police, Civil Defence and private security outfits will be involved in the protection of lives and property within and around the Park.

Reacting, the Governor’s aides including, Rev. Richard Peters, Mr Ernest Akpan, Mr Joseph Okon and Mr Thomas Thomas hailed the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism for being able to interpret the Governor’s vision in the tourism sector effectively, saying they were in the park to see things for themselves.