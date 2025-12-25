Yuletide: Agbaje Preaches Love, Peace, Hope Across Oyo, Nigeria

A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress in Oyo State ahead of the 2027 election, Barrister Akeem Adedeji Agbaje, has extended Christmas greetings to the people of Oyo State and Nigerians across the country, urging them to remain steadfast in faith and hopeful for a more peaceful and prosperous nation.

In a statement made available on Tuesday, Agbaje emphasised the importance of unity, love and shared responsibility as enduring values that continue to bind Nigerians together across religious and cultural divides.

He described Christmas as a season that reminds humanity of love, peace and hope, noting that the virtues of humility, compassion and sacrifice exemplified by Jesus Christ remain essential in the collective quest for a just, united and stable society.

Agbaje encouraged Nigerians to use the festive season as a period of prayer and reflection for national progress, stressing that the country’s challenges require faith, patience and collective effort to overcome.

He urged citizens to keep their trust in God and remain optimistic about the future, expressing confidence that unity and goodwill would strengthen peace within communities and contribute to building a better country for all.

The legal practitioner and former Chairman of the Ibadan Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association also called on residents of Oyo State to embrace the spirit of the season by showing kindness, understanding and generosity, particularly towards the less privileged and vulnerable members of society.

According to him, the Christmas season offers a unique opportunity to extend care, share resources and ensure that the joy of the celebration reaches as many people as possible.

Agbaje prayed for peaceful and safe celebrations across Oyo State and the nation, while reaffirming his commitment to contributing meaningfully to the growth, stability and development of Oyo State and Nigeria at large.