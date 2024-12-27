Yuletide: Afenifere Leader, Fasoranti Felicitates Nigerians Ahead Of 2025

Share

The Leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and socio-political organization, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, OFR, has felicitated Nigerians as they celebrate Christmas and the incoming 2025.

A statement released by the organisation’s National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, quoted Pa Fasoranti as congratulating Nigerians for celebrating Christmas just as he wishes them a blissful and fruitful new year.

“As we revel in the festive air that yuletide brings and we inch gradually into the new year, I pray that the Almighty God comforts us in our worrying moments, strengthens us where and when we are weak and lightens our dark havens”.

While encouraging Nigerians, the Afenifere Leader assured that the various policies of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s government will be beneficial to the people within the shortest time possible.

The nonagenarian added that the coming year promises a fresh air of good living for Nigerians.

He sympathized with the families of those who lost their lives in Ibadan, Okija, Anambra and Abuja last week. He also prayed for the quick recovery of those who sustained injuries during the stampede that occurred in those places.

It would be recalled that some people, including children, lost their lives at the gatherings where palliative stuff was to be given to people.

“Our hearts are with the families of the victims of these unfortunate incidents. We pray that the Almighty God will avail them the fortitude to bear the losses, heal the wounded and have mercy on the souls of those who died in the process”, he stated.

