Yuletide: Abuja Chamber Advocates Business-Friendly 2025 Budget

Share

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has urged the Federal Government to ensure the 2025 budget prioritises business-friendly policies that foster economic growth and stability.

Its President, Dr Emeka Obegolu, in his Christmas message in Abuja, emphasised the need for provisions that addressed the challenges faced by businesses in the country.

Obegolu listed some of the challenges to include access to affordable financing, infrastructure development, and tax incentives to promote entrepreneurship and innovation.

“The business community is the engine of economic growth. The 2025 budget must reflect this by creating a conducive environment for businesses to thrive, thereby driving job creation and national development,” he said.

Obegolu also expressed concern over the recent stampedes during palliative distributions in Anambra, Oyo, and Abuja, which led to the loss of lives.

He described the incidents as preventable and called for improved systems to ensure the safety and dignity of recipients in future distributions.

Obegolu also extended warm greetings to all Nigerians and the chamber’s members, commending their resilience in the face of economic challenges.

“Despite the hurdles we faced in 2024, we have every reason to thank God for life and the hope of a brighter tomorrow,” he said. He encouraged the business community to remain steadfast and optimistic about 2025, saying there are opportunities for growth and collaboration to achieve economic progress.

Share

Please follow and like us: