Yuletide: Abiodun tasks new Police Commissioner on security

Share

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has called on security agencies to design and deploy workable strategies that would ensure adequate protection of lives and property during this Christmas period.

The governor made the call when he received the new Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, Mr. Lanre Ogunlowo, who paid him a courtesy call in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Abiodun commended the security agencies for ensuring peace and tranquility, noting, however, that unscrupulous people are bound to take advantage of the period to cause security breaches in the state.

He said: “As we approach the yuletide period, we all know that this period comes with its challenges. Those who are bent on carrying out nefarious activities, the get-rich-quick schemes, will also get a bit desperate, so I want to admonish you to please develop or design strategies to ensure that this yuletide period is peaceful for everyone, allowing us to celebrate and enjoy with our eyes closed and not have to worry about the breakdown of law and order.

“I want to enjoin your colleagues to please join hands with you the way they had cooperated with your predecessor so that together we can continue to build the future of Ogun State to achieve the future of our dreams.”

Abiodun said the state is unique in terms of geographical location as it shares borders with four states and an international border, noting that this has brought about an influx of people to work and attend educational institutions, thereby raising numerous security concerns for the government.

The Governor, while informing the new State police chief about the steps taken to secure the State and its people, said his administration reinvigorated the State Security Trust Fund to provide modern equipment and logistics to the security agencies, noting that this has helped make Ogun one of the most peaceful states in the country.

He emphasized the importance of inter-agency synergy, which he said has contributed to the peace being enjoyed in the state.

Prince Abiodun maintained that the State’s position as number three in Internally Generated Revenue would not have been possible in an atmosphere of insecurity.

“Like they say, you cannot have any socio-economic development in an atmosphere of insecurity. You can build all the roads, all the airports and seaports, but if there is an atmosphere of insecurity, or even if there is a perception of insecurity, nobody will come to that State,” the governor noted.

The governor pointed out the issue of cultism, which is prevalent in some parts of the state, urging the new police chief to liaise with his colleagues from other agencies to find a final solution to it.

Governor Abiodun commended the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for deploying a highly intelligent and professionally sound officer to the state and equipping him with two Armoured Personnel Carriers, adding that the new CP’s practical training and qualifications have prepared him for the position.

“I want to thank the Inspector General of Police who has found you worthy of this deployment. I want to thank him because he remains one of our proud illustrious sons who has not let us down. Ogun State is known for exporting such human capital, and he is one of those we exported to the federal government, and he is up to our expectations,” he added.

While pledging to do all it takes to keep the State peaceful, the State helmsman assured that his administration would continue to support the State Police Command and other security agencies to maintain peace and order across the State at all times.

Speaking earlier, the new Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ogunlowo, said he is in the State to add value to what he met on the ground, assuring that with the support of the state government, cooperation from sister security agencies, and the additional Armoured Personnel Carriers given by the Inspector General of Police, he would work to secure the people and gain their trust.

“I had the privilege of working in the tactical intelligence unit of the Nigeria Police Force in the past, and I have a good understanding of the situation regarding cultism. As I mentioned when the governor was speaking to me, the Inspector General of Police graciously approved logistics, including Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), for Ogun State when I was coming. They would soon be here.

“I have a good team on the ground. As I said, I will improve on what I met on the ground. Before I left yesterday, I had a conversation with our anti-cultism unit, and we have some strategies in place.

“What I can assure you is that we will do all that is needed to address this issue, especially at a time like this. We will engage all stakeholders; we know we can’t do it alone, but we’ve got the wherewithal to deal with it,” he said.

Ogunlowo pleaded with the people to support the police and other security agencies in achieving their mandates, adding, “Let’s enjoy the season, let’s be careful, let’s respect the rights of others. We want peace; criminals should stay away and let the people of Ogun State enjoy the moment. We will be on the ground for that.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"