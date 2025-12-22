Yuletide: Abbas Donates Five Trailers Of Rice To 1,000 Churches In Kaduna-North

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has distributed five trailers of rice to over 1,000 churches in the Kaduna North Senatorial District to support them ahead of this year’s Christmas celebrations.

The Kaduna North Senatorial District, known as Zone 1, comprises Zaria, Sabon Gari, Makarfi, Kudan, Ikara, Kubau, Soba, and Lere Local Government Areas.

According to his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, the beneficiaries are spread across the selected churches in the eight local government areas.

A total of 3,165 bags of 50kg rice were distributed through the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in each of the local governments.

The distribution exercise was done between Sunday, December 21 and Monday, December 22, at the Speaker’s Constituency Office, Dan-Magaji area of Zaria.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Speaker on Administration, Malam Iliyasu Muhammad Balarabe, said the gesture by the Speaker was to aid Christians in the Senatorial District in celebrating the upcoming Christmas.

He said the beneficiaries were carefully selected, noting that the gesture was part of the Speaker’s resolve to provide succour to the people.