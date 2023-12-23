Yuletide: 1,650 NSCDC Personnel Deployed To Imo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Imo State Command has said that no fewer than 1,650 of its operatives have been deployed to effectively maintain peace and order over the holiday season.

The Command disclosed this in a statement issued by the State Commandant of the Corps, Mr Matthew Ovye on Friday, December 22 in an interactive session with journalists in Owerri, the state capital.

He charged tourists and people of Imo to uphold the law and encouraged the officers to act professionally in order to ensure a peaceful celebration throughout the state.

READ ALSO:

Ovye that there will be no room for compromise when it comes to the state’s peacekeeping efforts during the holidays.

“We have deployed our men to all the flashpoints in the state to ensure peace and order and enable Imo people to enjoy the Christmas holiday.

“Our brothers in the diaspora can now return home without fear.

“May I warn those with the intention of perpetrating lawlessness to think otherwise as there will be no room for lawlessness,“ he noted.