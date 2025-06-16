Yul Is Responsible For Issues In His Marriage – May Edochie’s Lawyer

Share

The legal representative of May Edochie has opined that Nollywood actor Yul Edochie is solely responsible for his marital crisis, vindicating Judy Austin.

The lawyer took to Facebook to reveal this, noting that contrary to what a lot of people may think, the real blame for the marital crash lies squarely on Yul Edochie, even though a lot of trolls tend to direct their anger at Judy Austin.

The lawyer claimed that the actor had moved his family away from Enugu to Lagos to create an avenue to cheat.

“Yul Edochie is Fully Responsible for His Marriage Problems.

— by DPA Family Law Clinic

Yul Edochie is completely responsible for the issues in his marriage. This is something many people don’t realize. After seeing messages about Yul’s accident in 2019, I felt it was important to speak up about the truth.

“Although some of the public anger is directed at Judy Austin, she is actually a victim of Yul’s lies and manipulation. Judy’s mistake was not recognizing the game Yul was playing. Once she figured it out, she chose to go along with it.

“Yul created an opportunity to cheat on his wife, May, by moving his family from Enugu to Lagos. He claimed that they needed to move because the East was unsafe. While this made sense at the time, it becomes questionable when you consider that Yul’s father, Pete Edochie, never left Enugu. So, safety could not be the reason.

“After relocating to Lagos, Yul began spending a lot of time in Enugu. He said it was for making movies, claiming his fans and the types of films he made required him to be in the East. This wasn’t true at all, and it contradicted his reason for moving his family. If Enugu was dangerous for May and the kids, why was it safe for him and Judy and his parents?

‘With May and the kids in Lagos and Yul spending time in Enugu, he set up a situation where he could live a double life without May knowing. He could have relationships with Judy without May finding out. Yul also created the impression that May didn’t care about him. People who didn’t know why May and the kids weren’t with Yul might think that May was neglecting her marriage.

“From what we’ve learned, when Yul had his accident in 2019, he was in Enugu, while May was in Lagos. When May heard about the accident, she rushed to book a flight to Enugu to be with him. Yul found out she was coming and told her it wasn’t serious, urging her not to leave the children alone in Lagos. He insisted she shouldn’t come, and he was very forceful about it. May wanted to help him, but Yul convinced her that he would be back in Lagos soon. That’s how May didn’t go to Enugu. He stopped her from coming to be with him in Enugu.

“While Yul was recovering, Judy was by his side. Yul didn’t want May to come to Enugu because he was afraid she would discover his relationship with Judy. To keep May away, he told her not to come. Meanwhile, Judy thought that May did not care about Yul and that her marriage to Yul was falling apart and that she (Judy) could step in. Yul told Judy that May didn’t care about him, reinforcing Judy’s belief that she was the important woman in Yul’s life.

“Based on the information and vibes she got from Yul, Judy honestly believed that May was a cold and uncaring wife, which left space for her to take May’s place. We know this because Sarah Martins shared this story, and Judy provided that narrative to her. Judy is also telling another person online named Vox the same story.

“Our office has looked into this situation closely. We have talked to May to understand what happened during Yul’s accident and why she didn’t go to him. I really wish Judy had a good lawyer to help her understand the seriousness of her actions. We can track every move they make because we have studied the details of this case. The idea that May didn’t care when Yul had his accident came from Judy, who was manipulated by Yul. Judy spread this false narrative through Sarah Martins and she is doing it again through Vox.

“Yul, Judy, and their supporters need to realize that this situation is much more serious than they think. It is not just a simple story of cheating or polygamy. It involves cyberbullying and attempts to harm an innocent woman just to clear the way for their plans for polygamy.”

