Yul Edochie’s Not Less Qualified Than Other Nigerian Pastors – Daddy Freeze

Popular media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, has said Yul Edochie who recently launched his online ministry, isn’t less qualified than any Nigerian pastor to open a ministry.

New Telegraph recalls that the movie star garnered a lot of backlash after he announced his online Ministry, called “The Salvation Ministry”, where he will be preaching the gospel.

Reacting to the backlash, Daddy Freeze took to his Instagram page in defence of Yul saying, “Yul Edochie is not less qualified than any Nigerian pastor to open a ministry as long as he preaches the truth.

“Your lying @ss pastors with their f@les monetized doctrines, conjured miracles, and testimonies are doing more harm to the gospel than Yul can ever do. Focus on all the failed prophecies GOs and the life imprisonment Bishops, leave Yul.”