Yul Edochie’s Daughter Reacts As Mother Spotted Without Wedding Ring

Yul Edochie’s daughter, Danielle, has reacted to mother’s recent post, which shows she stepped out without her wedding ring.

New Telegraph earlier reported that May Edochie shared a lovely photo of herself with no trace of her wedding ring on her finger.

It would be recalled that Yul Edochie’s family drama started when the Nollywood actor announced the presence of a second wife who happens to be a fellow colleague, Judy Austin, and a child he had with her, claiming he’s a polygamist.

In the process of her coping with the news of a second wife from her husband, she lost her first child, Kambilichukwu in March.

Three months after, rumours started circulating that May slammed a divorce case on her husband and dragged him and his second wife to court over infidelity.

Fuel was added to the already fiery speculations as May Edochie was spotted without her wedding ring while at a social function.

Regardless of this, her daughter, Danielle did not hesitate to drop a comment on her mother’s page, reiterating her hotness and beauty with a fire emoji.

“Chokest”, the beautiful girl commended her mother’s photos on Instagram.

_nancyvictor said: “Keep being a good daughter beautiful, you and your siblings plus God is all she got. ❤️❤️❤️.”

Believe_calm commented: “U are such a wonderful daughter, just keep praying for ur mom.”

Judy_the_adulturous_woman added: “Thank you, Queen MAY for teaching our young girls that keeping a man that doesn’t want to be kept isn’t all that is to life..thank you for taking your Stan and not agreeing to co-wife with someone that is soo gutterr and razzz.”

