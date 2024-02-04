New Telegraph

February 4, 2024
Yul Edochie’s Daughter Narrates Her Journey To Filmmaking, Directing

The only daughter of controversial Nollywood actor cum Pastor, Yul Edochie, Danielle has taken to her social media page to narrate her exciting journey into the world of filmmaking and directing.

Taking to her Instagram page, Danielle announced that she directed her first feature movie, “The Vendetta”, which has however caused a stir online.

Danielle provided a preview peek of the film, and her followers were glued to their seats as she shared rare behind-the-scenes glimpses with them.

She wrote; “I directed & shot a film with amazing people. I had so much fun creating and executing this project. New passion unlocked+ Love working behind the scenes. From the conception of ideas to the actualization of these ideas.

“It’s so amazing and I don’t see myself stopping anytime soon! Working with like minds @s.h.e.m.z.y & @rltah_ also made the journey twice as incredible. Giving life to this project was indeed a roller coaster ride. will l embark on this journey again? HELL YEAH”

