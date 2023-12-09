Yul Edochie Warns Nigerians Against Insulting Tinubu

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie on Saturday said he will not tolerate people insulting President Bola Tinubu or his father, Pete Edochie.

Yul who has been facing criticism since he took a second wife last year made his remark while speaking in an interview with White Pearl Studios TV.

New Telegraph reports that the thespian had recently dragged the presenter of Arise TV, Rufai Oseni over his recent attitude towards guests, especially those leaning towards the Tinubu administration.

This was after Rufai and Jesutega Onokpasa, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), clashed during a show at the TV station. However, Oseni, who was interviewing Onokpasa during the show, disagreed with the guest’s view regarding the fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu and the general economic situation of Nigeria. He said, “Only two people must not be dragged in my presence: my father and President Bola Tinubu.”