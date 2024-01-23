Yul Edochie Unveils Own Church

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie on Tuesday revealed plans to unveil his own ministry.

According to the movie star, the name of his church is called True Salvation Ministry (TSM), which he unveiled on YouTube on January 23.

Taking to his X page, Yul, announced the unveiling of his ministry on all his social media handles.

Sharing the poster of the church, the actor-turned-preacher, said it is time to do God’s work fully, which is to spread the true message of God.

He said, “It’s time to answer the call of God Almighty. It’s time to do His work fully.

“To spread the true message of God. Tune in, and be transformed.”