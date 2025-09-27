Yul Edochie Tasks Actors On Need To Strive For Greatness In Every Role

Actor Yul Edochie has addressed colleagues, saying that they should strive to deliver exceptional performances regardless of their pay.

According to Yul on Instagram, even if an actor is paid a modest fee of N10,000 for a role, he or she should aim to give a performance worth $100 million.

He warned that providing a subpar performance based on low pay would lead to failure.

Yul stressed that the acting profession demands excellence, and delivering a stellar performance, even if unpaid, is the key to greatness.

“As an actor, if you accept 10k fee for a movie role, you must give 100-million-dollar performance. Don’t give 10k performance because you were paid 10k. That’s your road to failure.

“Even if you accept to do the job for free, you must give 100-million-dollar performance. That’s what the acting profession demands. That’s your road to greatness,” he wrote.