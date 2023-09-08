Yul Edochie Speaks On Presence At Presidential Tribunal

Nollywood actor cum politician, Yul Edochie has disclosed the reason behind his appearance at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that on the day of the tribunal’s final verdict, the controversial actor stood out as a prominent celebrity attendee at the Presidential election tribunal, donning traditional attire.

In the viral video of the actor which surfaced online, it could be seen seated alongside other prominent celebrities in the heat of the legal debates and testimonies.

However, Yul Edochie briefly fell asleep but quickly regained his composure and remained attentive till the end.

During the period of taking a nap while the ruling was still ongoing, online users made use of his video captured on Social media to make memes and comic breaks, which people found amusing. Taking to his official Instagram page to react to social media users, the actor revealed why he was present at the Tribunal sitting in Abuja According to him, his presence in court was to demonstrate his unwavering support and solidarity for his leader, President Tinubu. He wrote, “Yesterday I was in court to show my 100% support and unwavering solidarity to my leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialasiwajubat GCFR.

Congratulations Mr. President.

The Jagaban. ASIWAJU BOY 100%,"