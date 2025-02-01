Yul Edochie Slams Critics Attacking 2Face Amid Divorce Saga

Share

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has slammed critics attacking Nigerian legendary singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face, following his separation from his wife, Annie Idibia.

New Telegraph recalls that 2Face made this shocking announcement on Sunday in an Instagram post that he and Annie had been separated for a while and were both filing for divorce.

The news of their separation has continued to spark reactions from fans and celebrities, with many attacking 2Face over the divorce announcement on social media.

However, in a post via his Instagram page on Friday, Yul Edochie slammed 2Face’s critics, arguing that they have no right to meddle in his family matters.

The thespian actor highlighted that no one has the right to judge the couple, stressing that the public is unaware of what truly happened behind closed doors. According to Yul, men often face struggles in marriage but remain silent about it. He urged the public to respect the couple’s decisions and wish them well. He said, “Anybody insulting 2Face or calling him out because of his family matter wey no concern you, thunder fire you. ”You don’t live with him in his home. You don’t know what happens behind closed doors. You have no right to judge either of the couples. You’re not Jesus Christ. “It’s not only women who go through stuff in marriage. Men go through a lot too. But most times men remain silent about it for various reasons. “Leave people alone to make their decisions. They’re adults. With both of them well and mind your own life.”

