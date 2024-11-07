Yul Edochie Slams Brother Over Advice To Keep Marriage Off Social Media

Share

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has slammed his elder brother, Linc Edochie after he advised the actor to take his marriage off social media.

New Telegraph reports that Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin have been making headlines with their public display of affection after his first wife, May Edochie filed for a divorce over infidelity.

However, in a new development, the actor’s elder brother, Linc has advised Yul concerning his marital issues while featuring on the K.O.K Live podcast hosted by Kanayo O. Kanayo.

According to Linc, he had advised Yul to stop flaunting his marriage to his second wife, Judy Austin, on social media.

Responding to Linc in an Instagram post, Yul slammed his elder brother, mocking him that he hid his own marriage yet got divorced.

He wrote, “Ndi ‘keep your marriage off social media’ kwenu!

“You wey hide your marriage inside the house you no still divorce? Does your wife no leave you? Everybody na adviser for social media. Your own life go dey scatter, you no fit fix am. But you sabi advise other people.

“If I post my wife one million times on my page how e take concern you? Na you buy me data abi na your wife I post?”

