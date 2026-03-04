Yul Edochie Slams Arise TV Anchor, Rufai Oseni

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has taken to his social media page to criticise Arise Television anchor, Rufai Oseni, questioning his moral authority to challenge political leaders and guests on national television.

In a viral video circulating online, Edochie referenced a past incident where the broadcaster was reportedly caught driving on a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lane in Lagos.

The 44-year-old actor, alleged that Oseni only apologised after a video of the incident surfaced online.

The actor further accused the Arise TV presenter of being disrespectful to guests during interviews.

Defending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Edochie urged critics to accord the President respect and give his administration more time.

He said, “Is this not the same Rufai Oseni who was caught driving on the BRT lane? When officials caught you, instead of apologising, you were shouting, ‘Do you know who I am? I’m going to call the governor of Lagos State.

“If not because somebody had a video, you could not even apologise. If there were no video, what would have happened? How can you invite somebody and make the guest uncomfortable?

“If a guest is not comfortable, the first thing you do is apologise and make the guest feel at ease. How can you tell a guest that if they’re not comfortable, they are free to walk out of the studio?

“You are insulting people on national TV. You’re a very disrespectful person. That is not journalism.

“Jagaban President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the President of Nigeria, whether you like it or not. He is our President, you must respect him,” he stated. “The man just came in. Give him time. Rome was not built in a day.”