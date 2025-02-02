Yul Edochie slams 2Baba’s Critics over Split from Annie

Share

Controversial Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, has come out in support of singer 2Baba, who recently announced his separation from his wife Annie.

Last Sunday, the ‘African Queen’ hitmaker announced that he and Annie had not been together for a while and were filing for divorce.

The news of their separation has continued to spark reactions from fans and celebrities alike.

In a post, the film star tackled critics of 2Baba, arguing that they have no right to meddle in his family matters.

“Anybody insulting 2Baba or calling him out because of his family matter wey no concern you, thunder fire you,” he wrote in pidgin English.

In another post, Edochie emphasised that no one has the right to judge the couple, adding that the public is unaware of what truly happened behind their closed doors.

The actor explained that men often face struggles in marriage but remain silent about it.

He further urged the public to respect the couple’s decisions and wish them well.

“You don’t live with him in his home. You don’t know what happens behind closed doors. You have no right to judge either of the couple. You’re not Jesus Christ,” he added.

“It’s not only women who go through stuff in marriage. Men go through a lot too. But most times men remain silent about it for various reasons.

“Leave people alone to make their decisions. They’re adults. Wish both of them well and mind your own life.”

Dancer Kaffy Shafau recently described the couple as “victims of circumstances who are coming from a place of toxicity”.

She also urged the public to give them space to heal.

2Baba and Annie tied the knot in May 2012. They have two children — Olivia and Isabella.

This isn’t the first time the couple’s marriage has faced public scrutiny.

In 2021, Annie publicly called out 2Baba for his alleged infidelity, accusing him of having an affair with his baby mama, Pero Adeniyi.

