Yul Edochie Showers Encomium On Judy Austin Amid S’Media Backlash

Despite constant backlash from netizens, controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has continued to shower encomium on his second wife, Judy Austin

Taking to his Instagram page in a post on Wednesday, Yul Edochie shared a loved-up video of himself and Judy as he expressed his gratitude to God for bringing them together.

He wrote, “God answers prayers always, but he answers in his own way. Every day I thank God I found you, Ijele Odogwu.”

Their public display of affection has however garnered reactions from many who shared their opinion on their loved-up video.

This has sparked reactions from Nigerians as usual.

Here are some of the reactions.

@funmilayo1430 wrote, “Is like Yul love this woman try ooo!

This is not juju anymore ooo Awww

@sharon_evioghene stated, “This two really deserve each other

@magg_turay wrote, “Depression is written all over them

@minky_properties said, “Seems May posted something nice today?

