Yul Edochie Shares Video Of Judy Austin’s Pregnancy Shoot Amid Criticism (Video)

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has left many talking on social media after flaunting the pregnancy photo shoot video of his second wife, Judy Austin.

Recall that Judy welcomed a second child with Yul Edochie in March.

Weeks back, New Telegraph reported that Judy in a trending video making rounds on the internet shared her successful childbirth testimony.

However, Yul reposted the video on his Facebook a few weeks after the death of his first son.

Captioning the video, he wrote, “IJELE. Judy Austin breaks the silence. Share her story.” which made many insult, drag, troll, and criticize the actor on their social media platforms.

But in a recent new development, the unbothered Yul, took to his Facebook page amidst backlash to repost a video from Judy’s maternity shoot on Wednesday.

He wrote, “IJELE ODOGWU. Judy Austin’s pregnancy photoshoot.”

Watch Video: