Yul Edochie Reveals What God Told Him About His Late Son

Nollywood actor cum Pastor, Yul Edochie, has opened up on what God told him after the sudden demise of his 16-year-old son, Kambilichukwu Edochie in March 2023.

In a video shared via his YouTube channel on Thursday, the movie star revealed that the demise of his son left him heartbroken, knocked down and shattered.

Speaking on what God told him after his son’s death, Yul said God assured him of his undying love, stressing that there was a reason for his son’s death, which he would not understand at the time.

Yul also added that God said he should give him praise irrespective of the tragic incident.

He said, “I was in my room all alone in my house in Lagos. I was all alone, I was heartbroken, shattered. This happened a few days after I lost my son. I was knocked out, just in my room, down, I couldn’t understand why it happened.

“God spoke to me, he said a couple of things to me. The first thing he said is that I shouldn’t think He doesn’t love me. I love you, and I have always loved you, and I will always love you, but I have my reasons for letting this happen.

“He said I wouldn’t understand why this is happening now, at this point in your life, but in time to come, you will understand. Then He said again that I need the pain and he is taking me somewhere, on a journey, and because of that journey, I need the pain, and the pain I was passing through is part of the process.

“He told me to give him praise, at all times and in all situations. You don’t know why I let it happen, but trust him and give him praise. God also said to me that it is okay to cry, but when I am done, I should get up, wipe my tears, and keep moving because I am a soldier.”