Yul Edochie Reveals Shocking Revelations About His Wife, May

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has reacted to his wife’s New Year statement, May Edochie, following her reflection on past events in 2023.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that May in her New Year message claimed that 2023 was a very challenging year, which dealt with her in a very catastrophic way.

Her post was a result of the tragic loss of her first son, Kambilichukwu, who died in March 2023 after he slumped while playing football in school.

She wrote, “Dear 2023, you were pregnant on the very first day of January. unknown to anyone what you would deliver.

“You dealt with me in the most catastrophic ways. Too many misfortunes and the worst of it you stole my own flesh and blood leaving me in the most miserable state that I could never have imagined.”

In response to her post, Yul in a now trending post on his official Instagram page, accused May of having breast enlargement surgery in the same year 2023 without his consent.

“2023 stole your flesh and blood, but you still had time to do breast enlargement surgery and tummy tuck without your husband’s consent.

“Obviously endorsed by your married boyfriend. Enough of the manipulation on social media for people to hate you and feel pity for you while you enjoy your life secretly.

“Because they don’t know the real you. I will not take it in 2024. I have been silent for too long. I have been doing my best to protect your image while you are doing all you can to destroy mine.”