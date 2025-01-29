According to him, he cannot leave the ways of his forefathers which are built on truth and transparency because of what people will say.

He wrote; “Because of fear of what people will say, Africans are running away from their powerful African religion, their originality.

“Abomination!!!

I will NEVER abandon the ways of my forefathers.

It is built on truth, transparency, and fairness.

I’m a Hardcore Traditionalist.

.

ISI MMILI JI OFOR.

EZEDIKE 1.

ALUSI NA EJE UKA.

OKALA MMADU OKALA MMUO.

THE KING OF WARRIORS.”

Reactions trailing this posts;

gloriaznation remarked: “Tomorrow: thank you, Jesus. Yul ,stand well for thunder biko”

beautifullly_b stated: “This one don go, Judy, e no go better for you. Chaiii, I con dey pity the amu bingo”

ifeoma_ndukuba said: “I thought today is for Mr president Queen May is heading to the UK…. Tell Judy I want to be very very rich”

trudy_hair_gh wrote: “You for add another wive to be complete oo .. from pastor to traditionalist congratulations ”

