Controversial Nollywood actor turned Pastor, Yul Edochie has taken to his social media page to reveal that he’s a hard-core traditionalist.
New Telegraph reports that Yul’s revelation is coming barely one year after he opened a ministry, declaring himself a clergyman and conducting church service online every Sunday.
Speaking via his Instagram page, Yul who revealed that he is now a traditionalist noted that he has chosen the religion of his forefathers.
According to him, he cannot leave the ways of his forefathers which are built on truth and transparency because of what people will say.
He wrote; “Because of fear of what people will say, Africans are running away from their powerful African religion, their originality.
“Abomination!!!
I will NEVER abandon the ways of my forefathers.
It is built on truth, transparency, and fairness.
I’m a Hardcore Traditionalist.
.
ISI MMILI JI OFOR.
EZEDIKE 1.
ALUSI NA EJE UKA.
OKALA MMADU OKALA MMUO.
THE KING OF WARRIORS.”
Reactions trailing this posts;
gloriaznation remarked: “Tomorrow: thank you, Jesus. Yul ,stand well for thunder biko”
beautifullly_b stated: “This one don go, Judy, e no go better for you. Chaiii, I con dey pity the amu bingo”
ifeoma_ndukuba said: “I thought today is for Mr president Queen May is heading to the UK…. Tell Judy I want to be very very rich”
trudy_hair_gh wrote: “You for add another wive to be complete oo .. from pastor to traditionalist congratulations ”
See post below;