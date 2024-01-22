Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has revealed how he invented the now popular and trending ‘No gree for anybody’ slogan.

The thespian, who has been in the eyes of the storm lately over his marital challenges, confirmed that he brought up the viral slogan at the start of the year.

The actor said he deserved some credit over the slogan as investigations showed that it came from a post he made on December 29, 2023, on Instagram and Facebook.

He said, “People have been telling me that it was Yul Edochie who started the slogan ‘NO GREE FOR ANYBODY’.

“They said it came from a post I made on the 29th of December, 2023 on Instagram and Facebook, and from there it went viral.

“I have investigated the matter. It seems to be true oo. So make una dey give me my credit oo.”.