Yul Edochie Recounts How God Gave Him Second Chance To Life

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has recounted how God gave him a second chance to live after he passed away in a car accident and was resurrected back to life.

New Telegraph recalls that the movie star survived a ghastly motor accident in 2019 while driving to the eastern part of the country.

Recounting how God saved him, Yul said luckily for him, he came out of the motor accident with bruises and wounds but his life was intact.

READ ALSO:

Taking to his Instagram page, Yul revealed that he had died figuratively from the accident that happened four years ago.

He stated that God gave him a second chance at life and that this second life he gave him, he would ensure that he used it to live for himself and for humanity.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

He wrote: “In 2019 I died in a car accident.

But God gave me a 2nd life.

Not a 2nd chance but a 2nd life.

God told me that my first life was for myself and it was gone.

But for the 2nd life, He gave me, I would live for God, for His word, His glory, and live for humanity.

I’ll break it down later.

Ladies and Gentlemen, have yourselves a beautiful day.

❤️❤️✌️✌️”

See his post: