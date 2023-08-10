Yul Edochie Reacts To Father’s Comment On His Marital Crisis (Video)

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has taken to his Instagram page to address the controversy trailing his father, Pete Edochie’s recent interview.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that in a recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Pete had denied having any knowledge of his son, Yul’s second marriage.

Pete distanced himself from Yul’s decision to ditch his marriage to May and pick Judy Austin as a second wife.

Speaking further, he revealed that he has five sons and he never interferes in their business unless they inform him. He added that he heard Yul had picked a second wife just like every other person heard.

However, in reaction to his father’s interview about his marriage to his second wife, Yul shared a post on his official Instagram page, where he was captured walking around a house with his second wife, Judy Austin, who was showering him with compliments.

Yul Edochie captioned the clip, “When people gossip with your name, this is how to respond.”

