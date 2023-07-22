Yul Edochie Praises Judy Austin For Defending Him Against Critics

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has taken to social media to express gratitude to his second wife, Judy Austin, for her unwavering support in standing up against his online critics.

This comes a few hours after Judy took to Yul’s Facebook page to warn Nigerians, most especially online critics of her marriage to the actor.

According to her lengthy warning note, the actress accused Netizens of controlling and telling her husband how to mourn his late son.

In response to Judy’s warning, Yul Edochie reposted the video of her unapologetically defending him against trolls.

READ ALSO:

Reposting the video, Yul captioned it with words of appreciation, expressing his gratitude to her for defending him, he also acknowledge her strong personality which is symbolized by her nickname “Ijele Odogwu,” was well-deserved.

He also declared rewards from heaven and blessings be bestowed upon her.

He wrote, “You’re not called Ijele Odogwu for nothing. May the heavens reward and bless you. Thank you for the support,”