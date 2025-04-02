Share

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has showered encomium on his second wife, Judy Austin with sweet words as she flaunts her baby bump.

New Telegraph recalls that the celebrity couple had revealed they are expecting their third child together early this year.

Yul Edochie took to his Instagram page to share a video of Judy Austin heavily pregnant with their child.

He noted that her arrival into his life had unlocked the best version of himself.

He wrote; “I thank God for bringing you into my life. Your entrance unlocked the most powerful version of me I have ever known. The journey is just beginning. Eze Nwanyi Isi Mmili.

Reaction trailing this posts;

mavj49 remarked: “Wow love sweet sha. Who think this man can ever b this happy? I want to love and be love too ”

judy_obasiyul_autism1 said: “Chaii so this is how this gown looks like.. See the shoe.”

iam_blessingfrancis wrote: “Judy and cheap stuffs are like 5&6 ”

pamela_akunna said: “Judy na you dey handle yul account….na you still go video and post too ”

mboneyoh penned: “Judy Austin Yul Edochie has brought out the best in you . May God almighty continue to strengthen and protect your home. More wins together IJMN ❤.”

