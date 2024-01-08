Yul Edochie Pens Appreciation Note To Colleagues On His Birthday

New Telegraph reports that Yul Edochie celebrated his 42nd birthday on January 7, making a special wish to know God more.

A day after his birthday, the movie star took to his Instagram page to share his excitement that his colleagues showed up in large numbers to celebrate him with posts, prayers, messages, and more.

He disclosed that several people had filled their social media accounts with his photos, prayers, and well wishes for him since Sunday, setting his social media platforms on fire.

READ ALSO:

He further thanked everyone for their love while acknowledging that he didn’t know where to begin.

Yul Edochie wrote: “Wow! THANK YOU, MY PEOPLE. I want to thank everyone who celebrated me yesterday and still celebrating me. It has been amazing.

‘My Nollywood colleagues came out in mass to celebrate me, with posts, prayers messages and so much more. Thank you, my people. I appreciate each & and every one of you. God bless you all.

“May celebration never cease in your lives. My fans & friends, in Nigeria, Africa & beyond, the love from you all has been overwhelming. Instagram, Facebook, TikTok & other social media platforms have been on fire since yesterday with my pictures, prayers, and good wishes.

‘My WhatsApp is filled with messages, I don’t even know where to start from. Thank you so much. Thank you.

“I haven’t been able to reply to all the messages and respond to all the posts.

‘I’m still doing so. If I don’t respond to yours or I don’t come across it, no vex, just know that I love and appreciate you all. May you all be celebrated this way all the days of your lives. THANK YOU THANK YOU. THANK YOU.”

see the post below: